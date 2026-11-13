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Minneapolis City Council rejects Mayor Jacob Frey’s police chief pick, Bill Peterson
By Aki Nace, Ashley Grams, Reg Chapman,5 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (WCCO) - The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday rejected the mayor’s pick for the city’s next police chief, Bill Peterson. Peterson emerged as a frontrunner for the job after the former chief, Brian O’Hara, resigned following the revelation that he had tampered with an internal investigation. Peterson took on the interim chief position, and though he had initially said that he was not interested in the permanent role, was nominated by Frey to take the mantle.