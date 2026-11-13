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RAF releases update on Merab Dvalishvili’s status following hotel brawl with Usman Nurmagomedov
By Alexander K. Lee,4 days ago
Real American Freestyle could be moving forward with Merab Dvalishvili’s match after the former UFC champion was involved in a wild brawl in Abu Dhabi. Dvalishvili is scheduled to wrestle Marlon Moraes at RAF Abu Dhabi this Saturday, but his fight week began with him being ambushed and left bruised and bloodied by a group led by former PFL champion Usman Nurmagomedov and UFC rival Umar Nurmagomedov. Footage of the attack quickly went viral, leading to widespread condemnation of the Nurmagomedovs from the MMA community.