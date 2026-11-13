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Dump Truck Flips Off I-695 in Towson, Two Rescued and Rushed to Shock Trauma
By Ahmed Hassan,7 days ago
R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center — Reported Destination For Two Rescued. A dump truck crash shut down the Beltway's Inner Loop in Towson early Thursday afternoon, triggering an emergency response after the vehicle flipped onto its side just off the highway. Two people were pulled from the wreckage and taken to Shock Trauma as crews worked to secure the scene.