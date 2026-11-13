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Tarik Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto named to All-MLB second team
By Jacob Macofsky,7 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 07: (L-R) Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18, Tarik Skubal #29, Blake Snell #7, and Tyler Glasnow #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate in the clubhouse after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) | Getty Images.