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Business Continuity for Hybrid Teams: Where Does Everyone Work When Systems Go Down?
8 days ago
When the office network goes down, a team in one building can walk to a meeting room and sort it out together. A hybrid team cannot. Half the staff are at home, a few are travelling, and nobody is sure who is allowed to decide what happens next. The outage itself is rarely the biggest problem. The confusion in the first two hours usually is. That is the problem hybrid business continuity has to solve.