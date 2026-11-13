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Increasing clouds ahead of after dark showers and rain overnight continuing through Saturday
By William Flood,7 days ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Scattered showers beginning this evening with rain continuing Saturday morning as the storm system moves out of the region by Sunday. Cooler temperatures averaging near normal highs for this time of year. Today, partly to mostly cloudy with possible evening scattered showers. Daytime high temperatures...