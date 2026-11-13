undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Warehouse Safety: Reducing Lifting and Reaching Injuries in Storage Areas
8 days ago
Watch any busy storage area for an hour and the same movements repeat. A worker climbs a ladder for a carton on the top rack, bends to a bottom shelf for the next one, then twists to set it on a cart. No single motion looks dangerous. Repeated hundreds of times a shift, those motions are how strains, sprains, and back injuries build up. They also show up in workers’ compensation claims, and those claims affect what a company pays in premiums for several years, which is why warehouse safety practices matter.