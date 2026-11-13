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Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky's 3 cars stolen from Australian home
5 days ago
Police are investigating a burglary at Chris Hemsworth's Australian home that left the "Avengers" star and his wife, Elsa Pataky, without three cars. Four unknown people broke into the home of the "Thor" actor, 43, and "Fast & Furious" actress, 50, in the Northern Rivers region on Nov. 11, Australian media outlets 7News and the Brisbane Times reported, citing the New South Wales Police Force. Officers received a report of a vehicle theft at a home in the coastal suburb of Broken Head at around 7.30 a.m. local time on Nov. 11, according to 7News.