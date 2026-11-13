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Tom Cruise honors Steven Spielberg in surprise MoMA appearance
7 days ago
NEW YORK – Tom Cruise opened the evening, Bruce Springsteen closed it, and in between, Steve Martin and Martin Short cracked a few jokes. It was the kind of star power you'd expect for a tribute to one of Hollywood's most beloved filmmakers. On Thursday Nov. 12, the Museum of Modern Art held its annual film benefit, which honored Steven Spielberg. The Oscar-winning director was treated to a surprise at the start of the program. Cruise, who worked with Spielberg on 2002's "Minority Report" and 2005's "War of the Worlds," was a surprise guest when he took the stage and kicked off the night with praise for the director.