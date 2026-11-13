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arnaud behzadi on designing beyond beauty, from paris’ doobie’s to pavyllon lyon
By Iñaki Laguardia,4 days ago
The french architect discusses how memory, emotion, and hospitality shape two new restaurants, from a parisian icon to a culinary school in lyon. Speaking with Arnaud Behzadi is something of a masterclass in understanding architecture beyond aesthetics. For the Paris-based architect, spaces are living entities, capable of provoking emotions, awakening memories, and shaping human relationships, provided they have been designed with enough sensitivity. His approach challenges the notion that beauty is something we merely observe. Instead, he believes it is something we experience, often without fully understanding why. This conviction runs through his work, from his furniture collection BAM to two of his latest hospitality projects: the reinvention of Doobie’s, an iconic Parisian restaurant, and Pavyllon Lyon, conceived in collaboration with celebrated chef Yannick Alléno. Although radically different in character and purpose, both reveal an architect determined to create places that resonate long after the first impression has faded.