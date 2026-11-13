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It’s official: the second-best Christmas market in Europe is in Britain
By Amy Houghton,4 days ago
The lights are on, the tinsel is up and the mince pies are on the shelves – the festive season has finally arrived. Over the coming weeks, streets across the UK and Europe will morph into wholesome winter wonderlands full of cute wooden huts, carousels, twinkling trees and the warm scent of glühwein. If you’re not in the festive spirit yet, a Christmas market will almost certainly get you in the mood.