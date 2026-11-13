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Dan Quinn Reacts to Commanders’ Comeback Win vs. Giants
By Dave Holcomb,5 days ago
The Washington Commanders have received ample opportunity for dramatic wins this season. But they’ve come up short in key situations time and again. That ended Thursday, though, on the road against the New York Giants. The Commanders responded to every New York touchdown with one of their own. Then in the final minute of regulation, quarterback Jayden Daniels found Stefon Diggs for the game-winning score.