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November events, activitiesin Downtown Chula Vista
By Dominic Li Mandri,7 days ago
The Star-News offers audio versions of articles using Instaread. Some words may be mispronounced. There is a slight chill in the air and that can mean only one thing – fall has officially arrived in Downtown Chula Vista! With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the neighborhood has everything needed to spend quality time with family and friends before the big day. Shop locally and get ready for the holidays!
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