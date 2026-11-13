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Mayor Wu Proposes Changes to Boston’s Affordable Housing Rules to Encourage New Development
By Maureen Dahill,5 days ago
Mayor Michelle Wu announced proposed changes to Boston’s Inclusionary Zoning (IZ) and Linkage policies aimed at helping new housing and commercial development move forward amid challenging economic conditions affecting cities nationwide, while preserving the City’s core affordable housing commitments. These targeted adjustments are part of the Wu administration’s broader strategy to increase housing production, remove barriers to development, address the housing crisis, and make Boston more affordable for residents.