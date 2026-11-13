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Maryland Republicans, Don’t Hand Kim Klacik the Party’s Checkbook
By Ryan Miner,4 days ago
Kim Klacik wants the job of rebuilding the Maryland Republican Party. On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, after a Veterans Day keynote at the Essex-Holly Neck Memorial VFW Post 2621, the WCBM AM radio host told Spotlight on Maryland that she may run for state party chair. “I hear a lot of names that are coming up, and these are the same people who haven’t done the job, so I’m strongly considering it,” she said.
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