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Using an eSIM in Italy: A Practical Guide From Our Recent Trip
By Dave Lee,7 days ago
When we touched down in Rome, Kel was still shaking off the last bits of work from home. Sorting out mobile data for Italy had slipped down her to-do list. She wanted to keep one foot in the world: work emails, news updates, and the scores from her favorite teams. So, our first order of business in Rome was picking up a 20 GB Nomad eSIM Italy plan for $25. Once we checked into our hotel, I walked her through the setup on her phone.