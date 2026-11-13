undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Alligators, supercars and coral reefs: 4 unexpected adventures around Miami
7 days ago
Picture Miami and what comes to mind is probably its beaches, nightclubs and world-class restaurants. But as the parent of two teenage boys, my trips to Miami tend to be more focused on the outdoors rather than 3 a.m. nightclub finishes. Miami makes a surprisingly handy base for outdoor adventures, thanks to its proximity to the Everglades, the Florida Keys and some superb snorkeling spots. Here are four experiences worth leaving the beach for.