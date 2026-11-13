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UConn Magazine: Something Borrowed
By Combined Reports,4 days ago
The artist turns a canvas toward the camera on a Zoom call. It’s a young man in profile, a deep red cap densely pinned with medals, coins, and small charms — a fish, a flag, what might be a passport stamp — a yellow bandana wrapped beneath the brim. He’s dressed in a deep blue satin jacket, a strap crossing his chest, a trumpet resting against his shoulder, its bell pointing skyward.