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Brooklyn building that collapsed had 98 open violations, city records show
By Weather Authority,7 days ago
Officials still have not said what caused the building collapse at 1321 Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn that left eight people dead, including two children. The New York City Department of Buildings is looking into everything and everyone involved, including the construction contractors next door and the landlord of the building that fell. That building is now reduced to rubble, but city inspectors noted a long history of problems before it collapsed.