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Several 'very good boys and girls' certified Cape Girardeau K9 officers
By Elizabeth Crider,7 days ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced Friday that its K9 team successfully completed certifications through the Missouri Police Canine Association. K9 Nerro, K9 Gaston, and K9 Drax successfully certified in their respective disciplines and demonstrated proficiency in the following areas:. Tracking. Article Searches (person and...