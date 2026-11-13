undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
October Tractor Sales Show Mixed Results
By i3gradiopushbin,4 days ago
(NAFB.com) – U.S. agricultural equipment sales were mixed in October. Four-wheel-drive tractor sales did provide a bright spot, according to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. AEM releases tractor and combine sales reports monthly as an indicator of agricultural equipment market activity. U.S. sales of four-wheel-drive tractors increased 7.7% compared to October 2025. However, total agricultural tractor sales slipped 0.5%, while combine sales fell 9.6%. In Canada, four-wheel-drive tractor sales rose 2.7%, but total tractor sales declined 4.2% and combine sales dropped 7.5%. AEM Senior Vice President Curt Blades says the gains in four-wheel-drive tractors are encouraging, but the agricultural equipment market continues to face challenges. He points to ongoing trade questions as another source of market volatility. But he says the industry is resilient and remains committed to equipment modernization.