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Archie Corsley "A.C." Powell III
5 days ago
Archie Corsley Powell III passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the age of 84. He was born on Wednesday, October 29, 1941, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Katie Belle Daly Powell and Archie Corsley Powell Jr. He was a very proud lifelong resident of Hammond, Louisiana. A.C. is survived by his wife, Ronda Brabham Powell; three children, Jefferson Daly Powell (Melody), April Powell Carlson (Ken), and Steven Bernard “Barney” Powell (Ann): ten grandchildren, Josh, Zachary, Jacob, Brandon (Ronja), Sarah (Danny), Tristan, Tanner (Lily), Cole, Tucker, and Alexa; 2 great-grandchildren, Matilda and Elaine; and his sisters, Kathryn Powell Mouton and Phyllis Powell Galas.