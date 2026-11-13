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V163: Meet The Earles Next Door
7 days ago
Erasing the distinction between public and private life, Alix and Ashtin Earle have built an entertainment and beauty empire by inviting audiences backstage. Alix didn’t invent “get ready with me” content, but rather than focusing solely on makeup or clothes, the then-University of Miami student turned those rituals into entertaining confessionals, discussing her personal life, nights out, and skin insecurities with the public. Now 25, she’s gathered more than 13 million followers across TikTok and Instagram; launched a podcast called Hot Mess; and started her own wildly successful skincare line, Reale Actives, which has transformed her into a bona fide entrepreneur. Ashtin, 23, was studying to become a physician assistant before content creation took over, and has since carved out a separate path from her sister, with her sights set squarely on fashion. Together they now have their own Netflix reality series, Earle Meets World, formed by the producers behind The Kardashians. The Earle sisters have become fluent in the language of self-documentation, their ascent stemming from a rare ease with putting their private lives on display: a gift that requires no acting ability in the traditional sense, but rather a near-total willingness to be vulnerable in public. For their cover story, we let the Earle girls grill each other on everything from eyeliner and reality-TV regrets to which of them will be the “crazy aunt” two decades from now.