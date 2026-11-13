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Obituary: Tyler Dylon Walker of Wynne
By Wynne Progress,7 days ago
Tyler Dylon Walker, 28, of Wynne, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, in Wynne. Dylon was born Oct. 18, 1998, in Memphis, Tennessee. Dylon was a quiet, kindhearted young man who preferred to keep to himself and stay out of trouble. He had a good heart and a gentle spirit, and those who knew him knew he was a good person through and through. He enjoyed gaming, listening to music, and spending time doing the things he loved. Above all else, Dylon loved his son, Blakelyn, beyond measure. Being a father held a special place in his heart, and his love for Blakelyn was one of the greatest parts of his life.
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