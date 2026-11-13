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Peter Gabriel Addressed Genesis Departure
By Brad LeBeau,5 days ago
Peter Gabriel left Genesis because he felt the band was taking itself too seriously. The 76-year-old musician left the rockers behind in 1975 before launching a successful solo career and explained how his departure came about because he felt they were pulling in separate directions – with Phil Collins (who replaced him as lead vocalist) frustrated with the group’s elaborate stage costumes during the 1970s era of progressive rock.