undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Previewing #6 Virginia basketball’s first road test at Maryland
By Corbin Lathrop,7 days ago
The ’Hoos will get the Terps’ best shot on Friday night. The opening days of the 2026-27 season could not have gone more differently for Virginia and Maryland. The ’Hoos (4-0, 0-0 ACC), fresh off a 30-win season and the only power-conference program to retain all of its eligible players, hit the ground running. With a trio of dominant home wins over Drexel, Northeastern, and Bucknell sandwiching its statement neutral-site victory over then-No. 12 Arkansas, No. 6 Virginia will enter College Park boasting its highest AP Poll ranking since late February 2023.