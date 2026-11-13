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DUMP TRUCK COLLIDES WITH CAR ON ROUTE 119 IN EAST HUNTINGDON
7 days ago
A part of Route 119 in East Huntingdon was shut down on Thursday afternoon when a dump truck loaded with gravel collided with a car. The Trib reports that the Northbound lanes were closed for over an hour after the crash was reported at 2:00 PM just north of the bridge carrying Technology Drive over Route 119. The crash was a rear-end collision. One person in the car was trapped and needed to be extricated. State police investigated the crash and have not released details as of yet.