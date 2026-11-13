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STRUZZI CLARIFIES EVENTS OF HOUSE REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP ELECTIONS
7 days ago
State Representative Jim Struzzi wishes to clear up some confusion on the recent elections to State House Republican Leadership Positions. Struzzi said that reports in the Indiana Gazette stated that he was “removed” from his post as the House Appropriations Committee Republican Chairman. He clarified that he was not “removed” but was up for re-election in the leadership elections held Tuesday and was out-voted.