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PRELIMINARY HEARING TESTIMONY IN VAPE SHOPS NARCOTIC DISTRIBUTION CASE TO CONTINUE IN JANUARY
7 days ago
Testimony in a lengthy preliminary hearing in the case of an illegal narcotics distribution network tied to local vape shops will continue in January. The Trib reports that one witness testified for over 10 hours about the seizure of $18 million and thousands of illegal drug-laced products from warehouses in Plum and in Eastern PA. The investigation was prompted by controlled purchases by informants connected to Westmoreland County Vape Shops. Findings from those controlled buys resulted in search warrants at three warehouses and the arrests of 12 defendants following a statewide grand jury presentment. The hearing will continue with additional witnesses in two months.