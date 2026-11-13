undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MORE STAFFERS COULD RETURN SOON TO ARNOLD PALMER REGIONAL AIRPORT
7 days ago
More staffers could return soon to Arnold Palmer Regional airport. The Trib reports that baggage handlers, runway personnel and counter representatives laid off earlier this year after Spirit Airlines went out of business will soon be tendered offers to return to work. Westmoreland County Airport Executive Director Maurice Haas said that they are looking to bring back as many as possible but Breeze Airways requires fewer employees than Spirit did.