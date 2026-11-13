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Panthers vs Saints: Matchups to watch
By Jonathan DeLong,7 days ago
Five matchups that could help determine the winner between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. The Carolina Panthers are 3-5 after three straight losses, but they play in the NFC South, so naturally that’s still good enough to lead the division going into Week 10. They currently sit in a tie with the New Orleans Saints, and both teams are a half game up on both the Falcons and Buccaneers. This Sunday will have a big impact on the race for the NFC South crown, particularly if the Panthers are able to win on the road in New Orleans.