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John Leguizamo Confirms His MIAMI VICE ’85 Villain Has a 40-Year Connection to the Original Series
By Joey Paur,7 days ago
John Leguizamo is returning to the Miami Vice franchise, and his role in director Joseph Kosinski’s upcoming Miami Vice ’85 has a pretty awesome connection to the original TV series. The actor recently confirmed that he’s playing a character whose history goes all the way back to his first acting gig nearly 40 years ago.