undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tiffany Kalu, S.B. '24: Building water resiliency in the Washington, DC metropolitan area
By Matt Goisman,4 days ago
Sometimes it just takes the right internship. Tiffany Kalu, S.B. ‘24, spent the summer before her senior year as a water infrastructure and climate adaptation intern at the Arlington, Virginia office of Ramboll, an international sustainable engineering consultancy. She worked on projects ranging from airport water infrastructure to stormwater pollution prevention at manufacturing sites, gaining a far broader understanding of how organizations and cities handle one of our most fundamental resources.