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Etowah County Man Sentenced to 19 Years for Methamphetamine Trafficking
By Tony Hathcock,5 days ago
HUNTSVILLE– An Etowah County man will serve 19 years in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking involving more than 800 grams of the drug. U.S. District Judge Liles C. Burke sentenced Phillip Trent Waldrop, 46, of Altoona, to 228 months in prison. Waldrop also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.