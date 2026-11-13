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Shifting AMR Gram-Negative Resistance Trends in the US
7 days ago
Overall gram-negative resistance rates have plateaued, but the carbapenemases driving carbapenem resistance have shifted, with NDM expanding alongside KPC and reshaping treatment considerations across the Enterobacterales. Welcome back to another Contagion Live Peer Exchange series. In "Shifting AMR Gram-Negative Resistance Trends in the US," moderator Pranita D. Tamma, MD, MHS...