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Confederate flag on race car at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway sparks backlash
By WZTV,7 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Confederate flag displayed on a competing vehicle at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway last weekend has prompted calls for accountability. The Metro Council’s Minority Caucus and the Nashville NAACP are demanding action. President of the NAACP Nashville Branch Timothy Hughes sent a letter to the executive director of the Nashville Fairgrounds and members of the fair board, expressing "profound dismay" after becoming aware of the incident.