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Great Falls meth trafficking ring member pleads guilty, faces 15 years to life in prison
By NBC Montana Staff,5 days ago
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — One of the last defendants in a major methamphetamine trafficking investigation centered in Great Falls pleaded guilty Thursday to federal drug charges. Leland Neal Lapier Jr., 42, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He faces 15 years to life in prison, at least 10 years of supervised release and a fine of up to $20 million.
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