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Ag Matters: Comparing Farmland Values
By Amanda Baer,7 days ago
Brazil and the U.S. are competitors in the world grain markets, especially in soybeans. For a long time, Brazilian farmers had a significant advantage over U.S. producers in the cost of farmland. Joana Colussi (koh-LOOS-see), a research assistant professor at Purdue University, looked at whether the price advantage for Brazil’s farmers is still significant. She said they compared land in Iowa and Mato Grosso (GROSS-so), Brazil’s top soybean-producing state.
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