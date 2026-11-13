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Tomorrowland’s CORE Festival Returns to Los Angeles in 2027
By YourEDM Staff,7 days ago
Tomorrowland has confirmed the return of its CORE festival to Los Angeles State Historic Park on 2–3 October 2027, following a successful American debut earlier this year. Developed in collaboration with Insomniac, the two day event will once again bring together underground house and techno performances with the festival’s distinctive visual production. The inaugural Los Angeles edition took place in May 2026, attracting approximately 30,000 attendees across three stages. The lineup featured established electronic music artists including Four Tet, Eric Prydz and Nina Kraviz, alongside Belgian performers Oscar and the Wolf and Samm, as well as rising talents Malugi, Emilija and Mall Grab.