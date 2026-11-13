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Trezor slashes reseller network by 80% following hardware implant discovery – Details
By Renuka Tahelyani,7 days ago
Trezor confirmed on the 12th of November that three Safe 5 hardware wallets sold by CryptoBilis contained malicious implants. Fortunately, no customer had reported losing funds. Still, Trezor urged affected buyers to move their crypto after releasing a firmware fix. Customers bought those 3 devices between the 20th of August...