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The Case for Handwriting Notes
3 days ago
“Our fathers’ age, worse than our grandfathers’, gave birth to us, an inferior breed, who will in due course produce still more degenerate offspring.”. Thus writes the Roman poet Horace in Book III of the Odes over 2,000 years ago. The idea that the next generation is going to be the one to really screw it up has endured for millenia. When thinking about the effects of modern technology, do we really have the hubris to claim that we have transcended an ancient fallacy?