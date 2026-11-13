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Jaguar Land Rover Hits the Net Zero De-Industrialization Wall Alongside German Manufacturers
By Clark Savage,5 days ago
Jaguar Land Rover is the latest major European automaker to confront the structural pressures of high energy costs, climate mandates, Chinese competition, and expensive domestic production. On 13 November 2026, its parent Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported an unexpected consolidated net loss of ₹5,531 crore (approximately $587 million) for the second quarter of FY27. Analysts had expected a profit. The swing from a large year-ago profit was driven primarily by exceptional charges of roughly ₹6,738 crore linked to JLR restructuring, including employee separation costs and asset impairments.