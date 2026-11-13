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Plans underway to turn portion of historic Tipton County Jail into 17 rental homes
By The Reporter,4 days ago
Hamilton County Area Neighborhood Development (HAND) and the Tipton County Foundation have announced plans to redevelop the historic Tipton County Jail and Sheriff’s Residence, creating 17 rental homes, most of which will be affordable. Completed in 1895, the jail and Sheriff’s Residence was designed by architect Adolph Scherrer, who...
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