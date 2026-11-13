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The Calico Arts and Crafts Show Returns to Moultrie this Weekend
By Tracy Bishop,7 days ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. – The 2026 Holiday Calico Arts and Crafts Show returns to Moultrie this Saturday and Sunday, November 14th and 15th. The highly anticipated arts and crafts show has become a one-stop shopping extravaganza for Southwest Georgia and the surrounding area. From ornamental iron home and garden décor, to painted glass and antiques, to whimsical painted children’s furniture and accessories, it’s all together in one location.