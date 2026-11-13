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Local Student-Athlete Earns College Character Honor
By The Citizen,7 days ago
Former Whitewater High School student-athlete Brianna Valadao continues to make her hometown proud while competing at the collegiate level for Ottawa University in Kansas. Valadao was recently named Ottawa University’s KCAC Women’s Cross Country Champion of Character, an honor recognizing student-athletes who exemplify the values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.