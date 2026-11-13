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Southport School Committee begins FY 28 budget talks
By BILL PEARSON,7 days ago
The Southport School Committee began discussing Fiscal Year 28 budget goals Nov. 5. BILL PEARSON/Boothbay Register. The Southport school committee wants to learn more about its governance options by using an Education Service Center (ESC) solely for their administrative needs. On Nov. 5, the committee discussed contacting Bristol school representatives who recently formed an ESC with South Bristol.