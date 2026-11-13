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6:50AM November 13, 2026
By spinks,7 days ago
COOL DAYS & COLD NIGHTS UPCOMING; FREEZE WATCH INLAND… Cooler weather has arrived for south Alabama and northwest Florida! High temperatures today will only reach the upper 50s to mid 60s despite full sunshine. No rain is expected, but wind gusts around 20 mph will add to the chilly feel at times. Reinforcing pushes of cool, dry air will keep temperatures low through the weekend, with frost and a light freeze possible in some inland communities overnight.