undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Harney District Hospital positioned to benefit as Oregon secures $197.3 million in second-year rural health funding
By Mindy McKerrall,5 days ago
HARNEY COUNTY-Harney District Hospital (HDH) and rural healthcare providers across Harney County are poised to build on major recent investments after the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded Oregon another $197.3 million for the second year of the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP). The announcement, made this...
4