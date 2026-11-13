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The Trauma Still Lingers: The Aftermath of ICE in Minnesota
By Marta Martinez,5 days ago
In a matter of days, teenagers became adults and little kids lost their innocence in the Latino community of Minneapolis. It’s been almost a year since the largest immigration enforcement raids in U.S. history shocked MN. Some teens were responsible for putting food on the table in place of their parents and classrooms emptied, some neighbors stepped up as temporary legal guardians. Therapists say the trauma still lingers and could take years to heal. In this episode, we explore the psychological toll the massive raids have taken on children and adults in this midwest city.
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