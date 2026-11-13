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Providence Swedish and New Horizon Communities Partner to Bring Care Directly to Quixote Village Residents
By LocalTalk Contributor,5 days ago
In August, Providence Swedish and New Horizon Communities launched a new partnership to provide ongoing primary care and behavioral healthcare to residents of Quixote Village, a tiny home community in Olympia that provides stable housing for 30 residents. Through the partnership, Providence Swedish Street Medicine caregivers visit Quixote Village to...